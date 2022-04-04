Left Menu

Maha: After Aurangabad haul, Pimpri Chinchwad cops find 97 swords in two boxes at courier firm

On April 1, a representative of a courier firm informed about swords and daggers being couriered in two wooden boxes.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 22:31 IST
Five days after Aurangabad police seized 37 swords couriered from Punjab, 97 swords and two daggers were recovered in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, an official said on Monday.

He said two wooden boxes containing swords and daggers had been sent by one Umesh Sud, a resident of Amritsar in Punjab, while the recipient was Anil Hon from Aurangabad, both of whom have been booked under IPC and Arms Act provisions.

''After a case was registered in Aurangabad following seizure of swords from a courier firm, we had directed courier firms to scan parcels carefully. On April 1, a representative of a courier firm informed about swords and daggers being couriered in two wooden boxes. We found 92 swords and two daggers,'' a Pimpri Chinchwad police official said.

He added that in another case, a parcel containing five swords was also seized from the same courier firm. This was sent by one Manindar from Amritsar and the recipient was one Akash Patil from Ahmednagar.

