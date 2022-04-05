Left Menu

S.Africa's COVID state of disaster to end at midnight -President Ramaphosa

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-04-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 00:08 IST
South Africa's national state of disaster, in place for more than two years in response to COVID-19, would end with effect from midnight local time on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

All regulations made under the state of disaster would be repealed aside from a few transitional measures such as mask wearing indoors and the directive that enables the payment of a special relief grant, he said in a televised address.

