S.Africa's COVID state of disaster to end at midnight -President Ramaphosa

South Africa's national state of disaster, in place for more than two years in response to COVID-19, would end with effect from midnight local time on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

All regulations made under the state of disaster would be repealed aside from a few transitional measures such as mask wearing indoors and the directive that enables the payment of a special relief grant, he said in a televised address.

