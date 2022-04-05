Punjab's resolution on Chandigarh, unconstitutional says, Congress leader Deepender Hooda

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda, on Monday, in a scathing attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, termed Punjab's resolution on Chandigarh, unconstitutional. Hooda added, "The resolution of Punjab over Chandigarh is in violation of the Act under which Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh were formed in the year 1966."

"Today at a special Vidhan Sabha session, Haryana will pledge that no one will encroach on the rights of its state. There are three matters in question long pending, firstly it is water from Sutlej-Yamuna link canal, secondly its Chandigarh statehood issue, and lastly Hindi-speaking region of Punjab, which we Haryanvi's claimed to be ours," added Hooda. He further said, "Punjab has suppressed the water of Haryana's share, even after the Supreme Court's decision in favor of Haryana. Apart from water, Haryana has the right to over 400-Hindi speaking villages of Punjab as well as Chandigarh. To sort out the issue, if we have to go to the President, Prime Minister, and Governor regarding this issue, we will go."

It is also to be noted that on Monday, under the leadership of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was held in Delhi on the issue of Chandigarh, the strategy to go-ahead has been discussed. (ANI)

