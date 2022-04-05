Left Menu

Punjab's resolution on Chandigarh, unconstitutional says, Congress leader Deepender Hooda

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda, on Monday, in a scathing attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, termed Punjab's resolution on Chandigarh, unconstitutional.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 12:55 IST
Punjab's resolution on Chandigarh, unconstitutional says, Congress leader Deepender Hooda
Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda, on Monday, in a scathing attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, termed Punjab's resolution on Chandigarh, unconstitutional. Hooda added, "The resolution of Punjab over Chandigarh is in violation of the Act under which Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh were formed in the year 1966."

"Today at a special Vidhan Sabha session, Haryana will pledge that no one will encroach on the rights of its state. There are three matters in question long pending, firstly it is water from Sutlej-Yamuna link canal, secondly its Chandigarh statehood issue, and lastly Hindi-speaking region of Punjab, which we Haryanvi's claimed to be ours," added Hooda. He further said, "Punjab has suppressed the water of Haryana's share, even after the Supreme Court's decision in favor of Haryana. Apart from water, Haryana has the right to over 400-Hindi speaking villages of Punjab as well as Chandigarh. To sort out the issue, if we have to go to the President, Prime Minister, and Governor regarding this issue, we will go."

It is also to be noted that on Monday, under the leadership of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was held in Delhi on the issue of Chandigarh, the strategy to go-ahead has been discussed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022