Germany would back EU ban on Russian coal with phaseout- source
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 16:43 IST
- Germany
Germany would support a European Union embargo on coal imports from Russia if it's done gradually, a government source said on Tuesday.
"Germany would support an EU coal embargo with a phaseout," said the official, who declined to be named.
