Mover than 7.1 million people displaced by war in Ukraine - IOM

More than 7.1 million people displaced by war in Ukraine - IOM
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:13 IST
More than 7.1 million people have been displaced by the war in Ukraine, a report by the International Organisation for Migration said on Tuesday.
That represented a 10% increase in the number of internally displaced persons in Ukraine since a first round of the survey on March 16, it added. (Writing by Madeline Chambers)
