UK orders report on shale gas fracturing
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:15 IST
British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday he had ordered a short report on the geological science of shale gas fracturing.
He said while fracking was not the solution to near-term price pressures caused by the Ukraine crisis, all options should be on the table.
