ASI among four Raj policemen suspended on assault charges

Four policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), were suspended for allegedly thrashing a liquor trader in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Tuesday.

The businessman, Kuldeep, allegedly had an altercation with some others at his liquor shop, following which police took them to Madanganj police station, where he was beaten up black and blue.

Kishangarh Circle Officer (CO) said based on Kuldeep's complaint, a case of assault was lodged on Sunday against ASI Goparam, Head Constable Subhash and two constables -- all posted at Madanganj police station.

The four policemen were suspended after investigation on the directive Ajmer Superintendent of Police, the CO said.

The medical examination of the victim has been done and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

