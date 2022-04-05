Left Menu

Latvia and Estonia close Russian consulates, expel staff

Latvia and Estonia each ordered the closure of two Russian consulates and told staff to leave their countries, the foreign ministries said on Tuesday, in measures taken in response to the war in Ukraine. "The decision was taken in solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against the unprovoked and unjustified military aggression and war started by Russia," Latvian Foreign ministry said in a statement. Fellow Baltic nation Lithuania expelled the Russian ambassador on Monday.

Latvia and Estonia each ordered the closure of two Russian consulates and told staff to leave their countries, the foreign ministries said on Tuesday, in measures taken in response to the war in Ukraine.

"The decision was taken in solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against the unprovoked and unjustified military aggression and war started by Russia," Latvian Foreign ministry said in a statement. The consulates in the Latvian towns of Daugavpils and Liepaja and Estonian towns of Tartu and Narva will have to close by the end of April. Staff will have to leave by that time, the statements of the ministries said.

Several European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Denmark and Sweden, have announced expulsions of Russian diplomats, with Moscow saying it would respond in kind. Fellow Baltic nation Lithuania expelled the Russian ambassador on Monday.

