Builder shot dead in Maharashtra's Nanded city

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:45 IST
Builder shot dead in Maharashtra's Nanded city
A builder was shot dead by two unidentified motorbike-borne assailants in Maharashtra's Nanded city on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, Sanjay Biyani, was attacked at around 11 am when he had just stepped out of his car and was about to enter his house in the Sharda Nagar area, a senior official said.

The motive behind the murder of the real estate developer was not yet known, he said.

''Builder Sanjay Biyani was attacked today in Sharda Nagar by two unidentified men who came on a motorbike. Eight to ten shots were fired during the attack. Biyani couldn't survive. The reason behind the incident was not yet clear...our investigation was underway,'' Superintendent of Police Pramodkumar Shewale told PTI.

A search has been launched to nab the assailants, he said. PTI COR AW RSY RSY

This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

