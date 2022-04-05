Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq slides over 1% after hawkish comments from Fed's Brainard

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 20:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
U.S. stock indexes hit session lows on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling more than 1% after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard sparked worries about aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Brainard said she expects methodical interest rate increases and rapid reductions to the Fed's balance sheet to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year.

At 10:23 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 44.19 points, or 0.13%, at 34,877.69, the S&P 500 was down 22.28 points, or 0.49%, at 4,560.36, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 187.81 points, or 1.29%, at 14,344.74.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

