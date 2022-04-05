Maharashtra govt holds meeting with officials, days after protests erupted over removing loudspeakers from mosques

Left Menu

Maharashtra's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil reviewed the law and order situation in the state, days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepped up the demand to remove loudspeakers from Mosques.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:13 IST
Maharashtra's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil reviewed the law and order situation in the state, days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepped up the demand to remove loudspeakers from Mosques. Patil today called a meeting in view of the ongoing controversy on loudspeakers in mosques. The meeting was held with the State's Director General of Police, Mumbai Police Commissioner and Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) and other officials.

After the meeting, State Home Minister Patil said, "We called a meeting to discuss the law and order situation in the state. The situation is peaceful and no specific orders have been given to the DGP and police officials on the issue of loudspeakers." The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on April 3 morning played 'Hanuman Chalisa' at high decibels from loudspeakers that are installed at its office in Ghatkopar in Mumbai. The development comes after MNS chief Raj Thackeray on April 2 had warned to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if they do not remove loudspeakers for Azaan.

Home Minister Patil also reacted on the question of ED attaching properties of Shiv Sena's MP Sanjay Raut. Patil said, "The Central government is misusing the central agencies and the ED's action is just a political vendetta to destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

