Nitish expresses grief over CRPF jawan killing, injuries to labourers in J&K

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday condemned terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in which one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from the state was killed and two migrant labourers were injured.

Kumar announced a compensation of Rs 11 lakh to the family members of the CRPF jawan, identified as Vishal Kumar. He asked officials concerned to extend help to the injured Bihar labourers.

''I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks. My deepest condolences to the martyred CRPF jawan's family, and prayers for the early recovery of the injured labourers from the state.

''Our senior officials are in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration so that the body of the slain jawan is brought to back to Bihar, and the injured labourers get proper treatment. The Bihar government will provide all possible help to the family members of the victims,'' he told reporters.

Vishal Kumar, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) hailing from Munger district, was injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar's Maisuma and he later succumbed to his injuries.

Migrant labourers Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, who hail from West Champaran district, were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

