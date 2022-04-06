Left Menu

China urges investigation into Bucha deaths

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 06-04-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 14:31 IST
China urges investigation into Bucha deaths
Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China says the reports and images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" and is calling for an investigation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday that China supports all initiatives and measures "conducive to alleviating the humanitarian crisis" in the country and is "ready to continue to work together with the international community to prevent any harm to civilians." The killings in Bucha may serve to put further pressure on Beijing over its largely pro-Russian stance and attempts to guide public opinion over the war.

China has called for talks while refusing to criticise Russia over its invasion. It opposes economic sanctions on Moscow and blames Washington and NATO for provoking the war and fuelling the conflict by sending arms to Ukraine.

Zhao's remarks echo those the previous day of China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, who called for an investigation, describing the reports and images of civilian deaths in Bucha as "deeply disturbing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022