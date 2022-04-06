China urges investigation into Bucha deaths

China says the reports and images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" and is calling for an investigation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday that China supports all initiatives and measures "conducive to alleviating the humanitarian crisis" in the country and is "ready to continue to work together with the international community to prevent any harm to civilians." The killings in Bucha may serve to put further pressure on Beijing over its largely pro-Russian stance and attempts to guide public opinion over the war.

China has called for talks while refusing to criticise Russia over its invasion. It opposes economic sanctions on Moscow and blames Washington and NATO for provoking the war and fuelling the conflict by sending arms to Ukraine.

Zhao's remarks echo those the previous day of China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, who called for an investigation, describing the reports and images of civilian deaths in Bucha as "deeply disturbing."

