Kremlin says peace talks with Ukraine not progressing rapidly enough

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv were not progressing as rapidly or energetically as it would like.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said work on setting up a new round of talks was under way but that there remained a long road ahead to achieve any progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)