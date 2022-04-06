Left Menu

Kremlin says peace talks with Ukraine not progressing rapidly enough

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-04-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 15:46 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv were not progressing as rapidly or energetically as it would like.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said work on setting up a new round of talks was under way but that there remained a long road ahead to achieve any progress.

