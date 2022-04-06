Left Menu

U.S. helping to collect evidence of war crimes in Ukraine -Garland

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:15 IST
The United States is assisting with international efforts to collect evidence of possible war crimes committed in Ukraine by Russia, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice's senior prosecutor met with his French counterpart in Paris this week, Garland said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

