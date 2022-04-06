Ukraine expects big budget shortfall in second quarter
Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:31 IST
Ukraine may have to cut social spending temporarily as the war is expected to cause a significant shortfall in budget revenue in the second quarter, the president's office said on Wednesday, citing the government.
"The possibility of a temporary reduction in certain social expenditures starting from May is being considered," it said in a statement.
