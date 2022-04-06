Left Menu

Ukraine expects big budget shortfall in second quarter

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:31 IST
Ukraine expects big budget shortfall in second quarter

Ukraine may have to cut social spending temporarily as the war is expected to cause a significant shortfall in budget revenue in the second quarter, the president's office said on Wednesday, citing the government.

"The possibility of a temporary reduction in certain social expenditures starting from May is being considered," it said in a statement.

Also Read: Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022