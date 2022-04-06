Left Menu

Minister announces AI-backed app for guarding, replenishing waterbodies

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday announced flood mitigation initiatives and development of an app with artificial intelligence AI support aimed at protection of waterbodies. In the second phase, work would be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 184.22 crore in Chennai and Chengelpattu regions, he said.

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday announced flood mitigation initiatives and development of an app with artificial intelligence (AI) support aimed at protection of waterbodies. Making the announcement in the Assembly, Duraimurugan outlined the initiatives that would entail an expenditure to the tune of Rs 250 crore in the first phase in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. In the second phase, work would be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 184.22 crore in Chennai and Chengelpattu regions, he said. A pilot project would be taken up for areas in and around Chennai to monitor waterbodies and ascertain water quality. For this, an application, aided by AI and satellite support, would be developed. The pilot project involves also prevention of encroachment of waterbodies, clearing of encroachments, if any, and replenishment. Using Danish technology, a pilot project would be taken up to find out groundwater availability and for related mapping purposes, said the Minister.

Detailed project estimate work would be taken up for a pilot project (for Chennai) to take on challenges posed by climate change and flooding besides providing additional drinking water in the metropolis.

