PTI | Rewari | Updated: 06-04-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 21:45 IST
Related couple denied marriage, jumps before train in Rewari
A man and a woman committed suicide jumping before a train here on Wednesday allegedly after they were proscribed from marrying each other, police said. The couple jumped on the tracks near the outer signal on Delhi-Jaipur rail route, said the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The deceased man and the woman were aged 22 and 19, respectively, they said.

Both hailed from Alwar in Rajasthan and were distant relatives, they said. In the afternoon, their families reached the mortuary and identified their bodies. The family members told police that both wanted to marry each other which was not possible.

According to the GRP, it was in the early hours of Wednesday when the driver of a goods train going from Rewari to Delhi informed the GRP about a body lying near the outer signal.

Police reached the spot and found the body of the woman. At some distance, they recovered the body of the man also, whose face was found badly crushed by the impact.

Police suspect that both jumped in front of Mandore Express. “We handed over the bodies to their kin after the post mortem. A report about the incident has been lodged,” said GRP Rewari SHO Bhupendra Singh.

