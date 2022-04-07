Man killed in firing over land dispute
A 40-year-old man was killed on Thursday, while another person was injured after a land dispute between two groups at a village here led to gunshots being fired, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Rural Keshav Kumar said five people have been arrested after the incident.
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old man was killed on Thursday, while another person was injured after a land dispute between two groups at a village here led to gunshots being fired, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Keshav Kumar said five people have been arrested after the incident. He said prima facie the incident appears to be the fallout of a 1.5-year-old dispute related to a grazing field. Some people opened fire on the two victims sleeping in a cow-shelter this morning, the ASP said.
Netrapal (40) died after being shot, while Harun got injured and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, Kumar told PTI. He said Netrpal's family filed a complaint against six people of the village, five of whom have been arrested. A detailed probe in the matter is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netrpal
- Kumar
- prima
- Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Keshav
- Harun
ALSO READ
International Bestseller Ultimate Ignorance by Hraadyesh Kumar Namdeo an outstanding guide for mental and wellbeing of your life
Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar joins advisory board of Dun & Bradstreet
Gavaskar feels Suryakumar's performance in IPL 2022 can 'cement' his position in Team India
Ritesh Kumar Joins ReshaMandi as Chief Financial Officer
Increase tax on cryptocurrencies, says Sushil Kumar Modi