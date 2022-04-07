Left Menu

Man killed in firing over land dispute

A 40-year-old man was killed on Thursday, while another person was injured after a land dispute between two groups at a village here led to gunshots being fired, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Rural Keshav Kumar said five people have been arrested after the incident.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 07-04-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 11:50 IST
Man killed in firing over land dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man was killed on Thursday, while another person was injured after a land dispute between two groups at a village here led to gunshots being fired, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Keshav Kumar said five people have been arrested after the incident. He said prima facie the incident appears to be the fallout of a 1.5-year-old dispute related to a grazing field. Some people opened fire on the two victims sleeping in a cow-shelter this morning, the ASP said.

Netrapal (40) died after being shot, while Harun got injured and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, Kumar told PTI. He said Netrpal's family filed a complaint against six people of the village, five of whom have been arrested. A detailed probe in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022