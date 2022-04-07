Petitioners seek transfer of Bogtui case to CBI

Petitioners, on Thursday sought transfer of an investigation into the murder of Trinamool leader Bhadu Sheikh to Central Bureau of Investigation from local police, claiming that it was linked to the killing of nine persons in Bogtui village who were burnt alive in their homes on March 21. The CBI, which is probing the Bogtui violence on the direction of the HC, submitted that it has no probing Bhadu Sheikh's murder too if the court so ordered.

The investigation agency also submitted a progress report on its investigation in the burning to death of nine persons, including women and children at Bogtui, in a sealed cover before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj. Petitioners included lawyers Bikash Bhattacharya and Priyanka Tibrewal.

The state government, represented by Advocate General S N Mookherjee, submitted that unless the report says there is a link between the two incidents, a CBI probe may not be ordered into Bhadu Sheikh's murder.

The division bench said it will examine the report and will give its order thereafter.

In his submission to the court, Additional Solicitor General YJ Dastur, who represented the central government, said CBI is ready to hold investigations in the Bhadu Sheikh murder case.

He said that some physical clues may have been lost as several days have passed since the incident, though technical evidence will be present.

The HC had ordered CBI inquiry in the Bogtui violence in which eight persons were burnt to death on March 25. Another person, a woman, had succumbed to her injuries the next day.

