UK says Russian artillery, air strikes continue along Donbas line of control
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 13:33 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russian artillery and air strikes are continuing along the Donbas line of control, British military intelligence said on Thursday in an update on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The Ministry of Defence said on Twitter the main focus of Russian forces was to progress offensive operations in eastern Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Oil prices decline as traders weigh prospect of EU ban on Russian oil
Biden to designate 300 members of Russian state Duma as early as Thursday
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
Russians destroy Chernobyl laboratory
FBI sees growing Russian hacker interest in US energy firms