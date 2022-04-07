Left Menu

Russia takes punitive measures against Google over YouTube 'fakes'

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's communications watchdog said on Thursday it was taking punitive measures against Google, including a ban on advertising the platform and its information resources, for allegedly violating Russian law.

The Roskomnadzor watchdog accused YouTube, which has blocked Russian state-funded media globally from using its platform, of becoming "one of the key platforms spreading fakes (fake images) about the course of (Russia's) special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation".

