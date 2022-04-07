Left Menu

Maha: Missing 10-year-old boy from Thane district traced to Guj, reunited with parents

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:06 IST
Representative image
A 10-year-old boy who went missing from Maharashtra's Thane district was traced to a remand home in Gujarat and reunited with his parents by the police here, an official said on Thursday.

The boy was found alone at Kalupur railway station last month and was taken to a remand home in Gandhinagar of Gujarat, the official said. On March 30, the management of the remand home informed the Thane city police's child protection unit (CPU) about the boy who said he was from Bhiwandi area of Thane district and gave his address, he said.

The CPU tracked down the boy's parents and got the child identified as theirs and restored him to his family, the official said.

The boy's parents are labourers and did not know the procedure to lodge a complaint and did not have identity papers, he added.

