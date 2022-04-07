Kremlin says U.S. weapons supplies to Ukraine will probably hurt peace talks prospects

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Washington's decision to keep supplying Ukraine with weapons and military assistance would probably damage chances of successful peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"Pumping weapons into Ukraine will not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian talks," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters when asked about U.S. weapons supplies to Ukraine.

"Of course this will most likely have a negative effect."

