Kremlin says U.S. weapons supplies to Ukraine will probably hurt peace talks prospects
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 07-04-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:21 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Washington's decision to keep supplying Ukraine with weapons and military assistance would probably damage chances of successful peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
"Pumping weapons into Ukraine will not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian talks," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters when asked about U.S. weapons supplies to Ukraine.
"Of course this will most likely have a negative effect."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Kremlin
- Washington
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- Dmitry Peskov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S., Britain to continue trade dialogue in Scotland in April
U.S. judge rules in favor of China's ZTE, ending probation
New U.S.-U.K. trade deal cuts tariffs on British steel, American motorcycles, bourbon
Russia's G20 membership under fire from U.S., Western allies
U.S. judge rules in favor of China's ZTE, ending probation