Russia's long-term goal is to take all Ukraine - Ukrainian deputy defence minister

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-04-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:32 IST
Russia's long-term objective is to seize all of Ukraine even though its short-term focus is on fighting in eastern Ukraine, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Thursday.
She said Russian forces were biding their time in Ukraine as Moscow stepped up intelligence operations in the country and learned how best to fight Ukrainian troops.
