Man thrashes wife following scuffle, sets hut on fire in Delhi

The incident took place at Sanjay Basti in north Delhis Timarpur area, they said.

A 32-year-old man allegedly thrashed his wife following a scuffle and then set their hut on fire on Thursday morning, police said. The incident took place at Sanjay Basti in north Delhi's Timarpur area, they said.

In her self defense, the woman also beat her husband Raj Singh who was under the influence of alcohol. However, none of them sustained major injuries,officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said around 9.55 am, they received a PCR call about the fire in a shanty at Sanjay Basti in Timarpur. ''When our team rushed to the spot, a woman told us that her husband beat her and set their shanty on fire. She also said that she had also beaten him in self defence,'' the senior official said. The fire was doused and no one was hurt, he said. Singh was taken into custody and preventive action under sections of CrPC has been initiated against him, the DCP said. Singh is unemployed and is addicted to alcohol. The couple has three children and often get into fights over domestic issues, police said.

