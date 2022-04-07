Left Menu

Over 1 kg of gold, iPhones worth Rs 73.42 lakh seized; 3 held

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 18:51 IST
Chennai, Apr 7 (PTI): Over one kilograms of gold, two iPhones and foreign cigarettes, totally worth Rs 73.42 lakh, have been at the airport here and three plane passengers arrested in this connection, the Customs Department said on Thursday.

Acting on inputs, sleuths intercepted the three, who arrived here from Dubai today, and confiscated the contraband concealed in their luggage, said a press release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

