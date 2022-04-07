Over 1 kg of gold, iPhones worth Rs 73.42 lakh seized; 3 held

Chennai, Apr 7 (PTI): Over one kilograms of gold, two iPhones and foreign cigarettes, totally worth Rs 73.42 lakh, have been at the airport here and three plane passengers arrested in this connection, the Customs Department said on Thursday.

Acting on inputs, sleuths intercepted the three, who arrived here from Dubai today, and confiscated the contraband concealed in their luggage, said a press release.

