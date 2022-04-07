Ukraine's Kuleba says battle for Donbas will remind of World War Two
The battle for Donbas will remind of World War Two with large operations maneuvers and thousands of tanks, planes and armored vehicles, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned on Thursday at NATO, as he called for help from allies within days.
"Either you help us now - and I'm speaking about days, not weeks - or your help will come too late, and many people will die," he told reporters.
