Maha: Fire at saw mill in Nagpur; no casualties
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted at a saw mill in Lakadganj area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Thursday, partially damaging 10 establishments, while no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said. The blaze broke out at a saw mill on Old Bhandara Road around 8.20 am, and it spread to 10 establishments, which were partially damaged, chief fire officer of NMC Rajendra Uchake said.
At least nine fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was put out after four hours of fire-fighting, he said.
No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, and the authorities have estimated damages to the tune of Rs 99 lakh, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- NMC Rajendra Uchake
- Nagpur city
- Lakadganj
ALSO READ
Maharashtra BJP MLAs continue protest seeking Nawab Malik's resignation
Governors, ED are targeting only governments of Maharashtra and West Bengal: Raut
BJP MLAs continue to protest outside Maharashtra Assembly seeking Nawab Malik's resignation
Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 290 cr via AT1 bonds
NIA conducts searches in Gujarat, Maharashtra in espionage case