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Maharashtra Government Owes Rs 11,000 Crore to BMC

The Maharashtra government and its departments owe nearly Rs 11,000 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as of January 2023. Education and Housing departments are major contributors to the debt. Discussions in the legislature highlighted disagreements over financial data accuracy and the need for a concrete repayment plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:20 IST
Maharashtra Government Owes Rs 11,000 Crore to BMC
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The Maharashtra government, along with its various departments, owes almost Rs 11,000 crore to Mumbai's civic authority, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), according to Industries Minister Uday Samant. He revealed the figures while addressing a query in the legislative council, emphasizing the substantial arrears from the Education and Housing departments.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), alongside the city's collectorates, also owes a significant amount. The state's financial obligation to the BMC was a major topic of debate, with demands for a structured plan to settle these dues. Shiv Sena's Anil Parab questioned the consistency of financial data provided by the government.

Amidst political back-and-forth, Samant defended government actions while pointing fingers at alleged financial mismanagement in past civic projects. This discourse unfolds against the backdrop of political rifts, specifically the split within Shiv Sena, with accusations of corruption and betrayal flying from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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