Turkey's Cavusoglu says Blinken invited him to Washington for talks on May 18

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 07-04-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 19:13 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken had invited him to Washington for talks on May 18, after the NATO allies launched a platform to improve and strengthen their long-strained ties this week.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels after a NATO meeting, Cavusoglu also said talks with the United States on Turkey's request to buy F-16 jets and modernisation kits were going well. He said Ankara welcomes reports that the U.S. administration had sent a letter to Congress saying the sale would serve U.S. interests and NATO.

Cavusoglu also said he and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly had agreed at a meeting in Brussels to work to overcome a defence industry embargo imposed on Ankara, targeting equipment for its armed Bayraktar TB2 drones.

