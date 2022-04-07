Left Menu

U.S. Senate overwhelmingly backs legislation banning Russian oil imports, voting continues

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:43 IST
The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly backed legislation on Thursday banning oil imports from Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

As voting continued, the tally in the 100-member chamber was 59-0.

