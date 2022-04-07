U.S. Senate overwhelmingly backs legislation banning Russian oil imports, voting continues
The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly backed legislation on Thursday banning oil imports from Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.
As voting continued, the tally in the 100-member chamber was 59-0.
