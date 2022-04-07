SC directs state govts to comply with earlier order on revising existing pension of retired judges

The Supreme Court has directed the state governments to comply with its earlier 2012's order in relation to the revision of the existing pension of all retired judges. A Bench of Justices L Nageshwar Rao, BR Gavai and Aniruddha Bose asked the state government to submit a report of compliance within a period of four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on May 4 2022.

"All the state Governments are directed to comply with the direction issued by this Court on October 8, 2012 and submit a report of compliance within a period of four weeks from today, " the Court said. The Court was hearing an application moved by All India Retired Judges Association. All India Retired Judges Association has sought the reliefs including the existing pensions of all past pensioners who retired after January 1, 1996 and the pensioners whose pensions were consolidated as per Karnataka model shall be raised by 3.07 times on par with the other pensioners subject to minimum of 50 per cent of the revised pay scale of pay of their respective post.

The Court also sought consolidation of the existing pensions of the section of pensioners as per the methodology adopted by the Central Government in pursuance of the recommendations of the VIth Central Pay Commission. By an order dated October 8 2012, the Court directed that existing pension of all the past pensioners who had retired after January 1, 1996 and the pensioners whose pensions were consolidated as per Karnataka model shall be raised by 3.07 times on par with the other pensioners subject to minimum of 50 per cent of the revised pay scale of their respective posts.

The complaint of the applicant is that the said direction has not been fully complied with by some states and not complied with at all by few states. Advocate Gopal Jha, counsel appearing for the applicant, submitted that some of the retired judicial officers who are almost 90 years of age. (ANI)

