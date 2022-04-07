NIA conducts searches in Delhi, UP and Punjab in FICN and gold seizure case at IGI Airport
The NIA on Thursday conducted searches in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and Punjab's Ludhiana in a case related to the seizure of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and gold at the IGI Airport.
Fake currency notes having a face value of Rs 10 lakh and 175 gm of gold worth around Rs 8.5 lakh were seized at Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport in Delhi by Customs officials from accused Mohammad Shahjan in January.
The searches were conducted at premises of Shahjan, a resident of Bulandshahr, and his associates, who are members of a syndicate involved in smuggling and circulation of FICN from Dubai to India, an official spokesperson said in a statement.
During the searches, mobile phones, laptops, other digital devices and many incriminating documents were seized, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.
