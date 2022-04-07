Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in Delhi, UP and Punjab in FICN and gold seizure case at IGI Airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 22:15 IST
NIA conducts searches in Delhi, UP and Punjab in FICN and gold seizure case at IGI Airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA on Thursday conducted searches in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and Punjab's Ludhiana in a case related to the seizure of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and gold at the IGI Airport.

Fake currency notes having a face value of Rs 10 lakh and 175 gm of gold worth around Rs 8.5 lakh were seized at Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport in Delhi by Customs officials from accused Mohammad Shahjan in January.

The searches were conducted at premises of Shahjan, a resident of Bulandshahr, and his associates, who are members of a syndicate involved in smuggling and circulation of FICN from Dubai to India, an official spokesperson said in a statement.

During the searches, mobile phones, laptops, other digital devices and many incriminating documents were seized, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022