MoS health Bharati Pawar urges Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha governments to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday urged the governments of Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha to become part of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana so that the people of their respective states can get benefits of the scheme. "Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana also known as Ayushman Bharat Yojana is about health and wellness. At present, 50 crore people are connected with Ayushman Bharat. Out of which, 17 crore people have been given cards so far. There are a total of 25,800 hospitals where this facility is available. I request the governments of Delhi, Odisha and West Bengal to implement the scheme in their states too," said Pawar during an event organised for celebrating BJP Foundation Day.

"If anyone comes to Delhi for Health checkups they can get their treatment done under the scheme but the resident of Delhi cannot get the benefit of the scheme anywhere in the country because the state government has not implemented it yet," she added. Addressing the gathering, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said that different events with regard to different schemes will be organised during the celebration of the party's foundation day.

Event on Ayushman Bharat was organised on April 7. Following it events on PM Awas Yojana will be organised on April 8, event on Har Ghar Nal Awas Yojana will be organised on April 9, event on PM Samman Yojana will be organised on April 10, event on Welfare for Scheduled Tribes upliftment will be organised on April 11, event on Vaccination for children below 12 years will be organised on April 12 and event on Poor welfare schemes will be organised on April 13. Beginning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on April 6, BJP has planned various events till April 14 to mark the party's foundation day. (ANI)

