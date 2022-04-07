3 Maoists held in Telangana, explosives seized

Three members of the banned CPI (Maoist) party were arrested in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Thursday and explosive material was seized from them, police said.

The three were arrested from Jakranpally mandal and 11 gelatin sticks, 10 detonators, three bags, Maoist party literature, memory card and pen drive were seized from their possession, said Nizamabad Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju.

Two of the arrested had worked for the rebels and later surrendered to police. However, recently, they contacted the party cadres and held meetings to strengthen the outlawed activities, the police said. The two, along with some others, had also met a Maoist leader Azad, who directed them to look out for recruits, and they were also given Rs 1 lakh in cash and Maoist literature.

Subsequently, the duo with four others, now absconding), met and discussed to expand the party activities, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)