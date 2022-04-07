At least 5 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting attack, Israeli TV reports
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:52 IST
- Country:
- Israel
At least five people were wounded in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Israel's Channel 12 television reported.
Television footage showed large numbers of police and emergency responders at the scene in the city center.
There were no immediate details about who carried out the attack.
