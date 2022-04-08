Left Menu

UK says Russian forces have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 10:07 IST
UK says Russian forces have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine
Russian forces have now fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, British military intelligence said on Friday. At least some of these Russian forces will be transferred to East Ukraine to fight in the Donbas, the Ministry of Defence said on Twitter https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1512284278813597702. The forces will require replenishment before being deployed further east, with any mass redeployment from the north likely to take at least a week, the ministry added.

The ministry said Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues and Russian forces have advanced further south from the city of Izium, which remains under their control. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

