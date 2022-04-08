Russia says it destroyed training centre for mercenaries near Odesa
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 08-04-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 13:11 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia said on Friday it had destroyed a training centre for foreign mercenaries near the city of Odesa as part of its military campaign in Ukraine.
"High-precision missiles of the Bastion coastal missile system destroyed a foreign mercenary assembly and training centre near the village of Krasnosilka, northeast of Odesa," a defence ministry spokesperson said in a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement