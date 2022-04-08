Three get death sentence in Assam for rape-murder of two girls
Three persons were awarded death sentence on Friday by a fast-track court in Assam for the rape and murder of two girls last year.
The trio was convicted in the case on April 6.
Special Judge C Chaturvedi of Korajhar fast-track court sentenced them to death.
The accused were arrested on June 14 last year, days after the girls were found murdered.
The incident had led to a huge outcry, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the incident.
