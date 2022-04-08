Left Menu

Three get death sentence in Assam for rape-murder of two girls

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 08-04-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 14:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were awarded death sentence on Friday by a fast-track court in Assam for the rape and murder of two girls last year.

The trio was convicted in the case on April 6.

Special Judge C Chaturvedi of Korajhar fast-track court sentenced them to death.

The accused were arrested on June 14 last year, days after the girls were found murdered.

The incident had led to a huge outcry, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

