Left Menu

Support given to Ukraine will change if Russia switches tactics, UK says

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:13 IST
Support given to Ukraine will change if Russia switches tactics, UK says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday the support given to Ukraine in its defence against a Russian invasion will change if tactics used by Moscow in the war were to change.

"If the tactics of the Russians change, what we give them (Ukraine) will change as well," Wallace told reporters during a visit to Romania.

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022