Support given to Ukraine will change if Russia switches tactics, UK says
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:13 IST
Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday the support given to Ukraine in its defence against a Russian invasion will change if tactics used by Moscow in the war were to change.
"If the tactics of the Russians change, what we give them (Ukraine) will change as well," Wallace told reporters during a visit to Romania.
