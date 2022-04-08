Left Menu

California man pleads guilty to interfering with flight crew

PTI | Oklahomacity | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:54 IST
A Los Angeles man pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight attendant, causing a California-based flight to be diverted to Oklahoma City, federal prosecutors have said.

Ariel James Pennington, 35, faces up to 20 years in prison and a USD 250,000 fine when he's formally sentenced later this year, US Attorney Robert Troester said in a statement on Thursday.

Pennington was initially charged with a second count of assaulting a federal air marshal on the same flight, but prosecutors agreed to dismiss that count as part of a plea agreement.

A message left with Pennington's attorney, Kenny Goza, seeking comment on the plea was not immediately returned.

Pennington was arrested on December 9 after the Delta Airlines flight from Virginia to California was diverted to Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police said at the time that Pennington was disorderly and intoxicated.

