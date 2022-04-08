Left Menu

T’gana HC Chief Justice appreciates traffic Home Guard for his commitment to work

State DGP M Mahendar Reddy said on his official twitter account that the traffic policeman would cherish the CJs encouragement for his lifetime.HCJ of Telangana High Court Sri Satish Chandra Sharma felicitated HGO Ashraf Ali of Abids Tr.PS, at Babu Jagjeevan Ram statue with a bouquet for his performance and sense of commitment towards his duty.

T'gana HC Chief Justice appreciates traffic Home Guard for his commitment to work
In a special gesture, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Friday got down from his car while going to the court and appreciated a Home Guard on traffic duty for his sincerity and commitment towards work.

"Today morning #HonorableChiefJustice Of #Telangana #HighCourt Justice Satish Chandra Sharma felicitated Homeguard 5066, Ashraf Ali Of Abids Traffic Ps, at Babu Jagjeevan Ram statue. Regularly Hon'ble CJ was watching the HG en route to the high court and appreciated his performance and sense of commitment towards his duty," the city police said on Facebook.

While going to the court this morning, Justice Sharma stopped his vehicle at Babu Jagjivan Ram Statue near Nizam College and felicitated the Home Guard with a bouquet.

Md Ashraf Ali, who works at the Abids Traffic Police Station, said he facilitates the CJ's movement on the route every day.

"I was initially shocked that the convoy came towards me. He (CJ) opened the car door and handed over a bouquet to me. He appreciated me for my good work. I saluted him and then accepted the bouquet," he told PTI.

State DGP M Mahendar Reddy said on his official Twitter account that the traffic policeman would cherish the CJ's encouragement for his lifetime.

"#HCJ of Telangana High Court Sri Satish Chandra Sharma felicitated HGO Ashraf Ali of Abids Tr.PS, at Babu Jagjeevan Ram statue with a bouquet for his performance and sense of commitment towards his duty. He will cherish your encouragement for his lifetime," the DGP tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

