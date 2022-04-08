Sentence should be imposed proportionately after looking gravity of offence: SC

Deprecating the practice of disposing of criminal appeals by adopting shortcuts, the Supreme Court Friday said the sentence should be imposed proportionately after looking into the nature and gravity of the offence.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said merely because a long period has lapsed by the time the appeal is decided cannot be a ground to award the punishment which is disproportionate and inadequate.

''Sentence has to be imposed proportionately and looking at the nature and gravity of the offence committed and by considering the principles for imposing sentence,'' the bench said. The observation came in a judgement on an appeal filed against the Rajasthan High Court order which reduced the sentence from three years of rigorous imprisonment to the period already undergone by the convict in confinement for the offence under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code. The high court reduced the sentence on the ground that after the impugned judgement and order of the trial court, the accused have resettled in their lives and their conduct has since been satisfactory and they have not indulged in any criminal activity.

The top court said the manner in which the High Court has dealt with the appeal and has reduced the sentence, without adverting to the relevant facts and without considering the gravity and nature of the offence, is unsustainable.

''The High Court has dealt with the appeal in a most casual and cavalier manner. The judgment and order passed by the High Court reducing the sentence is nothing but an instance of travesty of justice and against all the principles of law laid down by this Court in a catena of decisions on imposing appropriate punishment/suitable punishment,'' the bench said.

The apex court opined that the approach of the High Court is most cavalier.

''Therefore, the order of the High Court merits interference by this Court. Merely on the technical ground of delay and merely on the ground that after the impugned judgement and order, which is unsustainable, the accused have resettled in their lives and their conduct has since been satisfactory and they have not indulged in any criminal activity, is no ground not to condone the delay and not to consider the appeal on merits,'' the bench said.

The High Court has not at all adverted to the relevant factors which were required to be while imposing appropriate/suitable punishment/sentence, it said.

''The High Court has disposed of the appeal by adopting shortcuts. The manner in which the High Court has dealt with and disposed of the appeal is highly deprecated.

''We have come across a number of judgments of different High Courts and it is found that in many cases the criminal appeals are disposed of in a cursory manner and by adopting truncated methods,'' the bench said while quashing the order of the high court and restored original conviction of three years.PTI PKS RKS RKS

