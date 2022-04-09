Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Delhi house robbed; cash, jewellery worth Rs 2.4 cr stolen

The New Delhi residence of Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja was robbed in February and cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore were stolen, police said on Saturday.

The house is located on the posh Amrita Shergill Marg. A senior police officer said the incident took place on February 11, and it was reported to them on February 23 and an FIR was registered on the same day. He said the complainant is the manager of the house administration. The official said more than 20 people are employed at the residence and most of them have been interrogated. He refused to divulge the exact number of people questioned. The workers at the residence might be involved in the incident, the police said, adding the investigation is underway but no one has been arrested so far. The incident came to the light when the Delhi Police issued an official statement on Saturday in response to media queries following a news report by a Marathi news channel in this regard. In the statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said that according to the complaint, cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore were stolen. A case under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Tughlaq Road Police Station on the same day and investigation was started, she said. Police said the case was lodged at Tughlaq Road police station, but was later transferred to the special staff of New Delhi district for investigation.

Teams have been formed and examination of the evidence is underway, the DCP said, adding CCTV footages from the premises are also being checked to extract leads. In March, the Faridabad Police had busted a gang of highly-sophisticated cybercriminals allegedly involved in duping Rs 27 crore from Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law's export-import firm. The police had said the tricksters had been duping Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja's Faridabad-based firm, Shahi Export Factory, by misappropriating Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies licences, meant for his firm, on the basis of his forged Digital Signature Certificate and encashing them. The police had said the government gives some incentives to export firms in the form of ROSCTL licences, entitling them to some rebate in the excise and custom duties. These ROSCTL licences are akin to digital coupons worth several lakh rupees entitling the firm to get rebates in taxes and duties, police had said, adding the fraudsters had secured a total of 154 ROSCTLs worth Rs 27.61 crore of Ahuja's firm and had been transferring them to fake and fictitious firms opened by them and encashing them.

