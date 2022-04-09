Syria's air defences confront 'Israeli aggression', state media report
Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli air aggression" on Saturday in the country's central region, Syrian state media reported.
"At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region," state media said citing a military source. Israel's military declined to comment on the reported air strikes in Syria.
