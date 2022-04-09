Left Menu

Maha: Man duped of Rs 21 lakh with promise to secure MBBS admission

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-04-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 22:58 IST
A Nagpur resident was allegedly cheated of Rs 21 lakh by four persons by offering to secure admission to medical college for his daughter, police said on Saturday.

The accused are based in Pune, said an official of Ajni police station, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

Rajesh Lanjewar (51), who is a teacher, received a text message three months ago which offered to facilitate MBBS admissions, he told police.

When he contacted the accused, they asked him to pay Rs 21 lakh for a seat in a medical college for his daughter in Nashik or Jalgaon.

Later the accused told him that they could not secure admission, the complaint said.

Police have registered a case of cheating under IPC section 420 and probe is on, the official said.

