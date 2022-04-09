No need to be afraid, security forces on alert, says J-K LG on militant attacks

In the wake of the recent spike in militancy-related incidents in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said there was no need to be afraid as the security forces were alert and a strategy was in place to tackle the situation.

He said it was necessary to foil underground as well as overground extremist ideological campaign “misguiding” the youth.

“There is a strategy, but that cannot be discussed in the media,” Sinha told reporters in Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

“Whenever there is some major programme, some people try to send a message. But, security forces and police, including our paramilitary forces, are alert and no one needs to be afraid. We will take their good care,” Sinha said.

Asked about the renovation of temples in the valley, the LG said people should also come forward rather than waiting for the government.

“It is necessary that the religious place of any religion is kept well - be it temple, mosque, gurdwara or church.

''Recently, a church, which was shut for a long time, was renovated in Srinagar. Temples are also being renovated, so are mosques,” Sinha said, adding, however, it is not practical to expect the government to do everything.

Asked about the alleged vandalising of temples, Sinha said the administration was prompt in its response against such things.

“This is a thing of past. Some mischievous elements are trying to send a wrong message, but the administration responds with promptness to such things and action is taken,” he said.

Earlier, the LG addressed a programme, Sahi Raasta, organised by the Army’s Chinar Corps.

In his address, he said young minds have an instinctive attraction to ideals of peace, selfless service and progress of the society.

He also wrote on Twitter, “J-K administration has taken many steps to create supportive infrastructure, schemes and policies to meet the aspirations of young population. Entrepreneurship and employment opportunities are showing spectacular growth, tourism is expanding by leaps and bounds.” Sinha said it was necessary to foil underground as well as overground extremist ideological campaign which is involved in “misguiding our youths”.

“Young people and the entire community have a huge responsibility to isolate and expose those justifying or condoning terrorism,” he said.

Sinha said J-K has a large pool of excellent human resources and a favourable demographic profile, which is receiving increased attention from India Inc, interested in transforming the region’s economic landscape.

Calling ‘Sahi Raasta’ programme as a life changing process, the LG said it is an opportunity to turn dreams of youth into reality showing them the right path to live a virtuous and successful life.

He said before 2019 – when the Centre revoked J-K’s special status -- the youth of J-K were deliberately denied opportunities by a few vested interests.

However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir entered a new era of governance.

We are addressing critical areas of reforms for speeding up investment and growth, the Lt Governor said.

Terming peace and harmony as preconditions for development, Sinha lauded the Army and the security forces for their sustained efforts towards maintaining peace and also bringing misguided youth back on to the right path.

The ‘Sahi Raasta’ initiative by the Chinar Corps in collaboration with the UT administration and the civil society aims to bring the “misguided” youth back to normal life and provide them opportunities for a bright future and removing their misconceptions via interactions and counselling with expert mentors.

