Left Menu

2 boys drown in lake in Thane

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when six boys from Patel compound area at Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi town entered the Varaladevi lake, an official from Bhiwandi police station said. Some locals retrieved another body from the lake on Saturday night, the official said.One of the deceased, Aman Asif Chaus 11, originally from Aurangabad, was staying with his relatives in Bhiwandi and studying here.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-04-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 09:55 IST
2 boys drown in lake in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor boys drowned while swimming in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when six boys from Patel compound area at Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi town entered the Varaladevi lake, an official from Bhiwandi police station said. After swimming, four of them came out. When they could not find the two others, they altered local police and fire services of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation. Local firemen rushed to the spot along with police and fished out one body. Some locals retrieved another body from the lake on Saturday night, the official said.

One of the deceased, Aman Asif Chaus (11), originally from Aurangabad, was staying with his relatives in Bhiwandi and studying here. The body was taken to a hospital for postmortem and later sent to his parents' place in Aurangabad, the police said. The other deceased was identified as Aman Ansari (12), the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022