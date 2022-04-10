Left Menu

UK says Russia seeks to bolster armed forces after losses mount

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 11:20 IST
British military intelligence sad on Sunday the Russian armed forces was seeking to strengthen troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service since 2012, as losses mount from its invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian forces' efforts to boost their fighting power also includes trying to recruit from the unrecognised Transnistria region of Moldova, the Ministry of Defence said in a regular bulletin on Twitter https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1513026986247168000.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

