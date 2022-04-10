UK says Russia seeks to bolster armed forces after losses mount
British military intelligence sad on Sunday the Russian armed forces was seeking to strengthen troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service since 2012, as losses mount from its invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian forces' efforts to boost their fighting power also includes trying to recruit from the unrecognised Transnistria region of Moldova, the Ministry of Defence said in a regular bulletin on Twitter https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1513026986247168000.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Brazil police probe Education Ministry graft allegations, source says
With 1,660 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 4,30,18,032; death toll rises to 5,20,855 with 4,100 more fatalities: Health ministry
Number of active COVID-19 cases in India declines to 16,741: Union health ministry
Power Ministry asks states to take timely action for coal supply
Whoopi Goldberg demands apology for colonial past from British royal family